Roux back in business

Anthony Roux (Francaise des Jeux) in the fair play jersey. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Anthony Roux, who had been forced to stop racing in March in order to resolve pains in his feet, will be at the start of the Amstel Gold Race in the Netherlands this Sunday. After coming fourth in the Circuit de la Sarthe and Paris-Camembert on Tuesday this week, the Frenchman has shown good form for the upcoming Ardennes Classics.

"Finally, this time-out did me well," he told Le Républicain Lorrain newspaper. "[My top placings] brought my confidence back. I hope to score soon."

In the upcoming hilly spring races, Roux will be joining his teammates Sandy Casar and Jussi Veikkanen and is hoping to be in the mix, "as much as possible. Compared to other riders, I will be a bit fresher. But they still are very hard races, it's another world. You have to fight all the time, be patient, and every pedal stroke counts."