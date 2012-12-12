Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team celebrates successful first season

Image 1 of 2 Nico Vink (Rose Vaujany) at the Redbull Rampage (Image credit: Rose Vaujany) Image 2 of 2 A Rose Vaujany rider in action (Image credit: Rose Vaujany)

The Rose Vaujany Gravity MTB Team is celebrating the end of its first season. Its riders stepped onto more than 30 podiums and earned 10 victories throughout 2012.

"As a team manager, I hoped for a season like this, but had not counted on it," said Joost Wichman, who also competes for Rose Vaujany. "The success of the team has exceeded expectations... Highlights? The European four cross title for Katy Curd, participation in the Trans-Provence and the invitation Nico Vink received for the Red Bull Rampage."

Vink's style drew significant media attention. "Results are important to us, but that's not the only way to get publicity," said Wichman.

Wichman and Petrik Brückner competed in the Trans-Provence, an unusual experience for two riders more typically found at a four cross track.

It was in the discipline of four cross where the team earned the most success. Curd prevailed in her own country of Great Britain and occasionally in Europe. She won the European Championship in Poland. In the new 4X Pro Series, various podiums were achieved. Wichman and Kurd ended up third overall.

"It was a great year, even though the world championships ended in a huge disappointment, caused by mechanical failures and crashes," said Wichman, who is convinced that the second year will be as good as last.

"The collaboration with Rose Bikes and the French Vaujany Region is excellent. We think the same about mountain biking and how we can help each other. Our riders are talented and ambitious. I have full confidence in 2013."