Rose Vaujany Gravity team presented

Image 1 of 3 The Rose Vaujany Team is officially presented (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 2 of 3 A Rose Vaujany rider in action (Image credit: Irmo Keizer) Image 3 of 3 The Rose Vaujany team was presented in Vaujany, France. (Image credit: Irmo Keizer)

The new Rose Vaujany Gravity Mountain Bike Team was presented recently to media and the public in Vaujany, France, which is one of the title sponsors of the squad.

Vaujany is a small community in the Isère department in south-eastern France. The area is known for its winter sports activities, but it also features mountain biking in the summer.

Rose Vaujany team members will help develop trails and to expand the network of routes in Vaujany. As part of the presentation, team members also enjoyed riding the mostly natural surface trails.

The Rose Vaujany team, founded this season by Dutchman Joost Wichman, is travelling around Europe to participate in downhill, enduro and four cross races. Joost Wichman is on the team along with Nico Vink (Bel), Katy Curd (GBr), Petrik Bruekner (Ger), Daniel Prijkel (Ned) and Leo Combee (Ned).