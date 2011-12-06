Ronde van het Groene Hart cancelled again

Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The Ronde van het Groene Hart in the Netherlands has been cancelled for the second consecutive year, for financial reasons. Organisers will try again to hold the race in 2013.

The race organisers made the “difficult but inevitable decision” last week, they announced Monday on their website. “The main reasons are that no new title sponsor for the event has been found, and that government grants have been dropped.

“This is a major setback for the organisation, which has held four successful editions of the professional cycling race.”

The race was also cancelled in 2011, “as the budget was not balanced.”

According to the website, the foundation “will continue its efforts to continue the Ronde in 2013 and is also investigating the possibility of continuing it using a new concept.”

The first winner of the race was Wouter Weylandt in 2007. Jens Mouris won the last edition, in 2010.