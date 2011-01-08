Cuban and Dutch races cancelled for financial reasons

Image 1 of 2 The Cuban devil (Image credit: Luis Enrique Barbosa) Image 2 of 2 Jens Mouris (Vacansoleil). (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Two more races have been cancelled for 2011, the Vuelta a Cuba and the Ronde van het Groene Hart. The Cuban race will not be run as "as part of the reorganisation plan required in the national and international powers" of the country, while the Dutch race could not find a sponsor.

The Vuelta a Cuba was scheduled to be held from February 8-20, but Jose Pelaez, head of the national federation, announced yesterday that it would be cancelled this year. He noted that this is part of “the strategy developed to meet the commitments” for Cuba to host the 2011 Pan American games and also to participate in the 2012 Olympics, the EFE news agency reported.

Last year the race was won for the second consecutive year by Arnold Alcolea of the Cuban national team.

The Groene Hart, which was to be held March 20, has been cancelled, too, since no sponsor could be found. Race director Herman Brinkhoff told the AFP news agency, “”We will continue to seek a new sponsor, so that the race can resume in 2012.”

The Dutch race was first held in 2007 to promote the “Green Heart” agricultural region. Jens Mouris of Vacansoleil won it in 2010.