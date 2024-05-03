Romain Bardet plays down GC options in Giro d’Italia, prioritizes stages

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Frenchman aiming to repeat 2022 Giro form in 2024 race

Romain Bardet at the Giro d'Italia team presentation in Turin
Romain Bardet at the Giro d'Italia team presentation in Turin (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 33 and with an impressive series of victories and podium finishes in his palmarès, Romain Bardet may be tried and tested when it comes to fielding all manner of questions about bike racing. But during his pre-Giro d’Italia press conference on Friday, when he was told that Tadej pogačar had named him as a leading GC rival, not even as skilled a media practitioner as Bardet could seemingly hide a look of slight surprise.

Bardet does have previous form when it comes to top GC finishes, mind and he is clearly in good race condition. He has finished twice on the Tour de France podium, albeit in an increasingly distant 2016 and 2017, and only recently claimed his second Liège-Bastogne-Liège podium finish, behind Pogačar, as well as a top five overall in the Tour of the Alps. His Giro track record is anything but poor, too.

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.