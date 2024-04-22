Romain Bardet sheds a tear after fighting for second at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

By Stephen Farrand
published

‘I feel like I’m back at my best and that’s why I’m here again this year’ says veteran French rider

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 24 LR Romain Bardet of France and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL on second place race winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates and Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 110th Liege Bastogne Liege 2024 Mens Elite a 2545km one day race from Liege to UCIWT on April 24 2024 in Liege Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
The 2024 Liege-Bastogne-Liege podium (l-r) Romain Bardet, Tadej Pogacar and Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Romain Bardet shed a tear after finishing second at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the emotions of a huge performance and impressive result colliding with thoughts of the sacrifice the veteran Frenchman has made to return to the highest level. 

Bardet, like the rest of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège peloton, had no response when Tadej Pogačar attacked on the Col de La Redoute and then powered away to victory. However, Bardet was able to join the select chase group and then used his experience to attack on the La Roche-aux-Faucons climb and then hold off the chasers to take his best-ever result in Liège-Bastogne-Liège. 

