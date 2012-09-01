Rojas out of Vuelta a España after crash

Image 1 of 3 Spanish rider Jose Joaquim Rojas (Movistar) (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 2 of 3 Jose Joquim Rojas on the way to the start (Image credit: Sonja Csury) Image 3 of 3 JJ Rojas (Movistar) celebrates his win in the Basque tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) has been forced to abandon the Vuelta a España after crashing on stage 13 to Ferrol. The Spaniard fell inside the final two kilometres of the stage and although he was able to resume racing and finish the stage, he has been ruled out of starting stage 14 due to muscle strain in his right leg and abrasions sustained from the crash.

Rojas was a key member of Movistar's nine-man squad built around Alejandro Valverde, who sits fourth overall, 1:20 behind race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

Rojas, will now fly back to his Murcian hometown Saturday morning to rest.

