Rojas out of Vuelta a España after crash
Unable to start stage 14
José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) has been forced to abandon the Vuelta a España after crashing on stage 13 to Ferrol. The Spaniard fell inside the final two kilometres of the stage and although he was able to resume racing and finish the stage, he has been ruled out of starting stage 14 due to muscle strain in his right leg and abrasions sustained from the crash.
Rojas was a key member of Movistar's nine-man squad built around Alejandro Valverde, who sits fourth overall, 1:20 behind race leader Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).
Rojas, will now fly back to his Murcian hometown Saturday morning to rest.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy