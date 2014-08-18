Rogers extends with Tinkoff-Saxo through 2016

Image 1 of 4 Michael Rogers (Saxo-Tinkoff) wins his first Tour de Frace stage during stage 16. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his Tour de France stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) talking about his form heading into the week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 4 Michael Rogers (Tinkoff-Saxo) winner of Tour de France stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Rogers has signed back on board with Tinkoff-Saxo for an additional two season. The Australian will continue to provide strength and experience to guide the team through 2016.

“I’m very excited about extending,” Rogers said. “For the last two seasons and especially in 2014, I’ve felt that we’ve been on the verge of something very special as a team – I most definitely saw that during the Tour. I’ve always been a strong advocate of teamwork, and I think that’s why I fit well into this team. We’re able to perform with a big mix of riders and I enjoy being able to assist some of the younger guys with their development.”

Rogers had a turbulent year after being provisionally suspended at the end of the 2013 season for returning an adverse analytical finding for Clenbuterol, found in his body after a stint of racing in Asia. He eventually cleared his name and returned to racing in April.

Rogers went on to have a successful season that included three Grand Tour stage wins; stages 11 and 20 at the Giro d’Italia in May, and stage 16 at the Tour de France in July.

“It has been a memorable year so far,” Rogers said. “Together with my teammates and the sporting staff I’ve been able to maintain a high level throughout the season, which has resulted in three stage wins in the Giro and the Tour."

Rogers noted in a press release that he hopes to win more Grand Tour stage wins in the future and return to the Tour de France with team leader Alberto Contador, who pulled out of the race after crashing on a descent, next season.

“I especially look forward to returning to the Tour with Alberto to finish what we’ve started,” he said

Rogers is currently with the Tinkoff-Saxo squad at the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado from August 18-24.