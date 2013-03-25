Roelandts hit by race organiser's car at Gent-Wevelgem

Image 1 of 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) bundled up at the start (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) in the chase (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 5 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) made the breakaway but flatted out of it (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 5 The group of the favourites (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 5 Lotto-Belisol sets the pace (Image credit: Photopress.be)

While André Greipel finished just outside the top 10 in Gent-Wevelgem, it was an otherwise forgettable day for Lotto Belisol with Jurgen Roelandts hit by a car driven by the race organisation. The misfortune has left team boss Marc Sergent hoping for "a miracle" for the remainder of the classics season.

Roelandts suffered a puncture with around 50km remaining in the weather-shortened race, and having taken a wheel from teammate Frederik Willems, rejoined the chase only to collide with the vehicle. The 27-year-old attempted to continue but suffering from headaches and feeling groggy, he was forced to abandon.

"He hit his head," Sergent told Sporza. "I saw him cry of pain, disappointment and misery. I do not know if his Tour of Flanders in danger. It remains to be seen. "

Jens Debusschere had featured in the main breakaway of the day, only to also fall back also due to a puncture just before the 30km to go mark. The remnants of the Lotto Belisol team responded by moving to the front of the chase, but their efforts were in vain with little support on offer given the teams at the head of the race.

"I am the first to say if we are not good enough, but this is different," said Sergent. "We will hope for a miracle for next week."