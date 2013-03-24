Video: Greg Henderson talks cold weather racing at Gent-Wevelgem

Image 1 of 2 Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) tries to stay warm before the sign on at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 2 Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With below zero temperatures delivering their icy greeting to the peloton at the Gent-Wevelgem sign on, Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) was doing his best to stay warm in spite of the elements.

Cap pulled down low, a buff up around his face, arms folded, the New Zealander had grabbed as much clothing as he could from his suitcase but he could not keep warm.

"It's just like ice right now," he told Cyclingnews.

Henderson, a key support man for Andre Greipel, was hoping that once he got moving on the bike, the situation would improve, but he remained "nervous".

Click on the video below to watch Henderson's thoughts on a race he believed would not be a battle of the riders, but instead a battle against the elements.