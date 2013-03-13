Roelandts and Greipel as co-captains for Milan-Sanremo

Image 1 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Andre Greipel and his Lotto Belisol teammates await the start of the team time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) surrendered his leader's jersey to stage winner Lars Boom. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol). (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Andre Greipel and Jürgen Roelandts will be co-captains for Lotto Belisol in Milan-Sanremo on Sunday, and the final decision will be made on the Poggio. And while Greipel expects Peter Sagan of Cannondale to take the win, Roelandts sees a good chance for himself and others.

The two hope to be brought to the finale together, they told Het Nieuwsblad. “And on the Poggio we will see,” according to Roelandts.

Greipel sees his teammate as having better chances. "It was never the intention that I be the only leader. If Jürgen is good, we had better play his card because he climbs better than me. "

Both Lotto riders have had a successful start to the season. Greipel has five wins, and Roelandts one, with both winning a stage in the Tour Mediterraneen.

Still, the German sprinter doesn't give much any of a chance against Sagan, who won two stages at Tirreno-Adriatico, including the difficult Porto Sant'Elpidio stage. "I don't see who can beat Sagan. Perhaps on the Cipressa, Cancellara, Gilbert or Hushovd can do something.”

Roelandts isn't convinced of his rival's sure success. “Look at Fabian Cancellara two years ago in the Flemish classics. He could not lose, but he was alone. Sagan is only human. And his team is not as strong. And if you get stuck between Cipresso and Poggio, it's really hard. "

Lotto Belisol for Milan-Sanremo: Lars Ytting Bak, André Greipel, Adam Hansen, Greg Henderson, Vicente Reynes Mimo, Jurgen Roelandts,

Marcel Sieberg, Frederik Willems.