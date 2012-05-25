Rodriguez optimistic ahead of the “three most important days of the Giro”
Pink jersey fears Liquigas-Cannondale more than Basso
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Joaquim Rodriguez remains in the lead at the Giro d’Italia prior to the three big stages set to conclude the race: uphill finishes at Alpe di Pampeago and Passo Stelvio, and a 30km individual time trial in Milan on Sunday. “Those are the three most important days of the Giro”, the Spaniard said after putting the pink jersey on his shoulders once again at Vedelago.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy