Trending

Rodriguez optimistic ahead of the “three most important days of the Giro”

Pink jersey fears Liquigas-Cannondale more than Basso

Image 1 of 4

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the maglia rosa

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 4

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) pulling on pink again

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) pulling on pink again
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 4

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) keeps cool at the start

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) keeps cool at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) earns another day on the Giro podium

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) earns another day on the Giro podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez remains in the lead at the Giro d’Italia prior to the three big stages set to conclude the race: uphill finishes at Alpe di Pampeago and Passo Stelvio, and a 30km individual time trial in Milan on Sunday. “Those are the three most important days of the Giro”, the Spaniard said after putting the pink jersey on his shoulders once again at Vedelago.

Related Articles

Rodriguez rewrites the script at Pian dei Resinelli

Rodriguez wins stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia

Rodriguez pays tribute to Tondo with Giro stage victory