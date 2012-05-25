Rodriguez optimistic ahead of the “three most important days of the Giro”

Image 1 of 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) pulling on pink again (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) keeps cool at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) earns another day on the Giro podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Joaquim Rodriguez remains in the lead at the Giro d’Italia prior to the three big stages set to conclude the race: uphill finishes at Alpe di Pampeago and Passo Stelvio, and a 30km individual time trial in Milan on Sunday. “Those are the three most important days of the Giro”, the Spaniard said after putting the pink jersey on his shoulders once again at Vedelago.



