Rodriguez hopes to take advantage of Giro form in Criteriulm du Dauphine
Katusha rider looks to mountaintop finishes for stage win
Joaquim Rodriguez is going directly from the Giro d'Italia to the Criterium du Dauphine, looking for the stage win he couldn't get in Italy. The Katusha captain finished fifth overall in the Giro.
