Roche: Ireland team needs to be clever at Worlds

Image 1 of 3 Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff Saxo) attacks, earning the most aggressive rider prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Stage fovourite Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) doesn't want to give up (Image credit: www.biketo.com) Image 3 of 3 Philip Deignan (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

For Fabian Cancellara, it’s a new phenomenon, but for Ireland, it’s a familiar predicament. The curious scoring system used to assign places for the World Championships road race has left the Swiss with a reduced team of three riders in Ponferrada on Sunday, but for Ireland’s trio of Nicolas Roche, Dan Martin and Philip Deignan, it’s simply business as usual. As ever, the tactical cloth will be cut accordingly.



