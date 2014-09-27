Roche: Ireland team needs to be clever at Worlds
Dan Martin in Ponferrada after seventh place at Vuelta
For Fabian Cancellara, it’s a new phenomenon, but for Ireland, it’s a familiar predicament. The curious scoring system used to assign places for the World Championships road race has left the Swiss with a reduced team of three riders in Ponferrada on Sunday, but for Ireland’s trio of Nicolas Roche, Dan Martin and Philip Deignan, it’s simply business as usual. As ever, the tactical cloth will be cut accordingly.
