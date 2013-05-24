Robert Gesink abandons Giro d'Italia
Blanco leader leaves race due to illness
Team Blanco has announced via Twitter that their leader Robert Gesink has pulled out of the Giro d'Italia.
Related Articles
Tired legs in Giro d’Italia peloton, says Gesink
Video: Gesink on his Giro d'Italia aspirations
Mechanical ends Gesink's attack with two kilometres to go in Ivrea
Mixed emotions for Blanco after the Giro d'Italia
Gesink disappointed with Giro d'Italia performance
Blanco announces short list for the Tour de France
Crash knocks Gesink out of Dutch Road Championships
Gesink came into the race as a contender for the podium and came through the first week skirmishes unscathed and in third place overall.
However last year’s Tour of California champion wilted in the mountains, and despite appearing to recover in recent days, the Dutchman dropped out of the top ten after yesterday’s mountain time trial, lying 12th, 10:19 down on Vincenzo Nibali.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy