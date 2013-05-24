Trending

Robert Gesink abandons Giro d'Italia

Blanco leader leaves race due to illness

Team Blanco has announced via Twitter that their leader Robert Gesink has pulled out of the Giro d'Italia.

Gesink came into the race as a contender for the podium and came through the first week skirmishes unscathed and in third place overall.

However last year’s Tour of California champion wilted in the mountains, and despite appearing to recover in recent days, the Dutchman dropped out of the top ten after yesterday’s mountain time trial, lying 12th, 10:19 down on Vincenzo Nibali.

 