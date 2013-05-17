Video: Gesink on his Giro d'Italia aspirations

Image 1 of 4 Robert Gesink (Blanco) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 2 of 4 Robert Gesink (Blanco) in action during stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Robert Gesink (Blanco) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Robert Gesink arrives at the Castel dell'Ovo for the pre-Giro press conference (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As the Giro d’Italia heads towards the Alps, Robert Gesink (Blanco) remains in contention for a podium finish in Brescia as he lies in 4th place overall, 2:12 off the maglia rosa of Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

The list of contenders for final overall victory has been reduced significantly in the second week following the withdrawals of both Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), but Gesink told Cyclingnews in a video interview that he was simply focused on his own race.

“It doesn’t really affect me so far. Wiggins lost a lot of time yesterday. They’ve got other objectives now,” he said in Busseto ahead of stage 13.

Gesink was reluctant to wager a guess on his final overall position in Brescia but admitted that this weekend’s Alpine doubleheader would reveal more. “The objective for the rest of the Giro is to do a good GC but we’ll see about that after tomorrow,” he said.

