Gesink disappointed with Giro d'Italia performance

Robert Gesink was “in a slump” after returning to the Netherlands after abandoning the Giro d'Italia. The Team Blanco rider is now questioning what his role might be at the upcoming Tour de France.

"It will be no surprise when I state that the Giro d'Italia has ended in one of the biggest disappointments of my career,” he wrote in De Telegraaf. Upon his return home, “Frankly I was at that moment in a slump.”

Gesink rode well in the first week of the race, and went into the first rest day as third overall. He started to fade, however, as the climbing started, and by the second rest day had dropped to 13th. He suffered the most on the 14th stage, held in freezing conditions. “Got so cold I couldn't move my legs anymore at the last climb,” he tweeted.

Stage 18's mountain time trial proved too much for him as the team announced the next day that Gesink “did not feel well during and after the time trial. In consultation with the medical staff he won't start anymore."

The 27-year-old Dutchman is now looking to the future, but not sure how things will work out. He starts training again next week, but “what my role on the team will be, is not yet clear. Bauke Mollema is the man who has fully prepared for the Tour de France,” he said.