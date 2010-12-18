Riis hires two new coaches for 2011

Saxo Bank team manager Bjarne Riis (Image credit: AFP)

Bjarne Riis has hired two new coaches for Team Saxo Bank-Sungard. Coach Giuseppe Toni will analyse the riders' daily training, while Danish psychologist Erik Østenkjær, “will help analyse the entire organisation.”

According to Sporten.dk, Riis has benefited financially from the loss of a large number of riders, plus the payment to buy out Fabian Cancellara's contract. This has given Riis the chance to go “on a shopping spree,” the site said.

Toni, who is known as Pino, lives in Lucca, Italy, close to many riders. “ Each day the riders take their computer from the bike, and send their data to Pino, who analyses the results of the program,” Riis said. “We're not control freaks, and ultimately it is up to the riders themselves to train as they should, but now we can get a handle on what they do and can optimize their workout.”

Østenkjær, “will help to analyze the entire organization; riders, managers, mechanics, office workers - everyone. So we are always at the forefront, " said Riis.

“Erik can also help with mental training, and so we have created a system where riders can anonymously report back if they are satisfied or dissatisfied with the race, or if they have personal problems. There are some who do not dare say such things directly to the boss,” Riis noted.