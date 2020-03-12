Ridefarr launches huge new Wide-R Grvl gravel drop handlebar

Ridefarr has answered the demand for ultra-wide gravel bike handlebar with its Wide-R.

As gravel bikers wish to benefit from the comfort and more predictable steering feedback of wider handlebars, manufacturers are responding. Ridefarr analysed the market and decided to partner with an esteemed Japanese component specialist to produce its new range of gravel bike handlebars.

Market availability is scheduled for May and there will be three width options: 650-, 700- and 750mm. Those measurements are more akin to what you’d expect on a mountain bike, instead of a rigid gravel bike.

Ridefarr believes that between the three sizes, it has covered all the widths that contemporary gravel bikers could require. The bar clamping diameter is 31.8mm and its drops flare out at an angle of 20-degrees.

Total drop equals 120mm and Ridefarr believes that beyond the daring geometry and sizing of its Wide-R handlebar range, there are real advantages. Wider handlebars can generate more leverage which means safer steering inputs at high speed on a gravel descent, and superior climbing balance when climbing out of the saddle.

Finding craftspeople capable and willing to execute Ridefarr’s design sent the company searching for a solution in Japan, which led them to the city of Kawaguchi. Since 1923, Nitto has prided itself on being master tube manipulators and with the Wide-R it has done a stellar job – reinforcing that legacy.

Devoid of orate graphics or markings, the Wide-R is fabricated from heat-treated alloy and masterfully shaped by Nitto’s artisans.

Corresponding weights for the Ridefarr Wide-R handlebars are 385g (650mm), 400g (700mm) and 415g (750mm). If you are seeking a wide, wider or widest drop-flare handlebar for gravel bikes, Ridefarr’s Wide-R prices at $110.00.

Buy at Ridefarr