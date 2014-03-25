Richie Porte quits Catalunya

Image 1 of 4 Sky's hopes at Catalunya took a hit as Richie Porte abandoned during stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Richie Porte (Sky) tries to break the group up (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Richie Porte (Sky) would finish 7th in the Ruta del Sol prologue (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Richie Porte (Team Sky) abandoned the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya during stage 2 from Mataró to Girona on Tuesday. The Australian had lost over two minutes on the opening stage due to illness but started the next stage.

However mid-way through the 168km stage Porte climbed off the bike. It marked the second stage race he has abandoned in consecutive weeks after he also climbed off at Tirreno-Adriatico after another bout of sickness.

"Grim conditions today at #VoltaCatalunya. Sadly @richie_porte has withdrawn from the race. The #SkyTrain remains at the front of the peloton," Team Sky confirmed.

Porte had planned on using Catalunya as preparation for May's Giro d’Italia where he will lead Team Sky’s overall challenge. It is the second race ina row that Porte has abanded due to illness having withdrawn from Tirreno-Adriatico last week.

