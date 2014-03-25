Richie Porte quits Catalunya
Team Sky rider climbs off on stage 2
Richie Porte (Team Sky) abandoned the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya during stage 2 from Mataró to Girona on Tuesday. The Australian had lost over two minutes on the opening stage due to illness but started the next stage.
Related Articles
However mid-way through the 168km stage Porte climbed off the bike. It marked the second stage race he has abandoned in consecutive weeks after he also climbed off at Tirreno-Adriatico after another bout of sickness.
"Grim conditions today at #VoltaCatalunya. Sadly @richie_porte has withdrawn from the race. The #SkyTrain remains at the front of the peloton," Team Sky confirmed.
Porte had planned on using Catalunya as preparation for May's Giro d’Italia where he will lead Team Sky’s overall challenge. It is the second race ina row that Porte has abanded due to illness having withdrawn from Tirreno-Adriatico last week.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy