Trending

Cadel Evans and Richie Porte headline Australian team for Worlds

Cromwell and Gillow for women's elite team

Image 1 of 4

Today'’s top three for the stage (L-R): Simon Geschke, Cadel Evans and Tom Jelte Slagter

Today'’s top three for the stage (L-R): Simon Geschke, Cadel Evans and Tom Jelte Slagter
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 4

Team Sky's Ritchie Porte in a Rapha-branded but not Rapha-produced skinsuit

Team Sky's Ritchie Porte in a Rapha-branded but not Rapha-produced skinsuit
(Image credit: Ben Delaney / Future Publishing)
Image 3 of 4

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) gets his final podium kisses for taking the overall win.

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) gets his final podium kisses for taking the overall win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 4

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) leads Marianne Vos (Rabo Women), after the pair broke away together

Tiffany Cromwell (Orica - AIS) leads Marianne Vos (Rabo Women), after the pair broke away together
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Cycling Australia has announced their line-up for cycling’s World Champions which take place later this month in Florence, Italy.

Men’s elite team: Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEDGE), Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team), Mathew Hayman (Team SKY), Michael Mathews (Orica-GreenEDGE), Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEDGE), Richie Porte (Team SKY), Rory Sutherland (Saxo-Bank Tinkoff Bank), David Tanner (Belkin Pro Cycling)