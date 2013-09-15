Cadel Evans and Richie Porte headline Australian team for Worlds
Cromwell and Gillow for women's elite team
Cycling Australia has announced their line-up for cycling’s World Champions which take place later this month in Florence, Italy.
Men’s elite team: Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEDGE), Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp), Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team), Mathew Hayman (Team SKY), Michael Mathews (Orica-GreenEDGE), Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEDGE), Richie Porte (Team SKY), Rory Sutherland (Saxo-Bank Tinkoff Bank), David Tanner (Belkin Pro Cycling)
