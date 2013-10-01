Trending

Nieve confirms two-year deal with Sky

Basque climber looking forward to joining “the best team in the world”

Image 1 of 5

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 5

Mountains jersey holder Mikel Nieve comes to the line in 9th

Mountains jersey holder Mikel Nieve comes to the line in 9th
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 5

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 5

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel)

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Mikel Nieve has confirmed rumours circulating at the World Championships last week that he has agreed to join Sky Procycling on a two-year deal from the start of next season. The 29-year-old Basque climber has a contract with his current Euskaltel-Euskadi team that runs to the end of 2014, but has been free to pursue other options since Euskaltel announced their decision to leave the sport at the end of this season.

Related Articles

Txurruka says Nieve is mature enough for Euskaltel captaincy

Transfers: Serry, Nieve and Ignazio Moser sign for 2013

Nieve pleased with third on Ventoux

Nieve and Antón in demand after Euskaltel's future put in doubt