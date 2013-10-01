Nieve confirms two-year deal with Sky

Image 1 of 5 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Mountains jersey holder Mikel Nieve comes to the line in 9th (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Mikel Nieve has confirmed rumours circulating at the World Championships last week that he has agreed to join Sky Procycling on a two-year deal from the start of next season. The 29-year-old Basque climber has a contract with his current Euskaltel-Euskadi team that runs to the end of 2014, but has been free to pursue other options since Euskaltel announced their decision to leave the sport at the end of this season.



