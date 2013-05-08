Richie Porte extends contract with Team Sky
Paris-Nice winner stays on
Richie Porte has re-signed with Team Sky, ending any speculation that the Tasmanian could have changed teams at the end of the season. Cyclingnews understands Porte has signed a two-year contract.
“I'm really happy at Team Sky and this was always the best scenario for me. I've had a great two years with the team and I feel at home here,” Porte said in a statement released by the team.
Porte has enjoyed a strong start to the 2013 season winning two stages and the overall in a dominant performance at Paris-Nice in March. He also finished second in Pais Vasco and the Criterium Interational.
“Richie has been a key part this team’s stage race success since he arrived here and this new contract is a statement of intent for both him and the team,” said Team Sky’s manager Dave Brailsford.
