Riccò's Italian Olympic Committee hearing postponed

Sacked Vacansoleil-DCM rider Riccardo Riccò's hearing with the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) has been postponed at the 27-year-old's request.

Riccò had been scheduled to meet with the organisation on Friday but this will now be delayed until April 13.

The Italian was hospitalised on February 6 with heart and lung infections following an alleged botched autologous blood transfusion. According to police records obtained by Gazzetta dello Sport, Riccò admitted to transfusing blood he had kept in a domestic fridge for 25 days. However, in the same publication earlier this month, Riccò has since denied admitting such a thing.

Under Italian law he could face between three months and three years in jail for doping offences. Should the World Anti-Doping Authority find Ricco guilty of doping, he faces a life ban following his 20-month suspension for his 2008 positive for CERA.

Riccò was sacked by Vaconsoleil-DCM on February 19.