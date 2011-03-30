Riccò's Italian Olympic Committee hearing postponed
Sacked rider faces up to three years in jail and life ban
Sacked Vacansoleil-DCM rider Riccardo Riccò's hearing with the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) has been postponed at the 27-year-old's request.
Riccò had been scheduled to meet with the organisation on Friday but this will now be delayed until April 13.
The Italian was hospitalised on February 6 with heart and lung infections following an alleged botched autologous blood transfusion. According to police records obtained by Gazzetta dello Sport, Riccò admitted to transfusing blood he had kept in a domestic fridge for 25 days. However, in the same publication earlier this month, Riccò has since denied admitting such a thing.
Under Italian law he could face between three months and three years in jail for doping offences. Should the World Anti-Doping Authority find Ricco guilty of doping, he faces a life ban following his 20-month suspension for his 2008 positive for CERA.
Riccò was sacked by Vaconsoleil-DCM on February 19.
