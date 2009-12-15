Riccò uninjured in training accident

Italian Riccardo Riccò, 26 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Riccardo Riccò's comeback to the peloton was almost sidetracked last weekend by a near-miss with a bus. The Ceramica Flaminia rider was able to escape injury and was expected to fly to Sicily this week for training.

On Saturday, Riccò was on his way home from a training session when a bus suddenly blocked his approach to an intersection. The rider ran off the road to avoid being hit and subsequently crashed. He was taken to hospital where x-rays showed no serious injuries.

He was expected to go to Sicily for training on Monday, where he will train with teammates Luca Celli and Alessandro Maserati under the direction of directeur sportif Orlando Maini.

The 26-year-old will return to riding in March, after serving a 20-month suspension for testing positive for EPO-CERA at the 2008 Tour de France. He hopes to open his season with Milano-Sanremo.