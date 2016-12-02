Riccardo Zoidl returns to Austrian Continental team for 2017 - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Riccardo Zoidl (Trek - Segafredo) wins stage 4 in Croatia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Davide Cimolai (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: David Pearce) Image 3 of 5 Roberto Ferrari competed for Lampre-Merida (Image credit: David Pearce) Image 4 of 5 Sam Oomen (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 5 Kjell Carlstrom (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Riccardo Zoidl signs for Team Felbermayr - Simplon Wels

After three years with Trek-Segafredo, Riccardo Zoidl returns to the Continental level from 2017 after he signed a contract with Team Felbermayr - Simplon Wels.

Zoidl, a two-time Austrian national champion, enjoyed his best result of the season at the Tour of Croatia where he won the queen stage and finished tenth overall. The climber also rode two grand tours for the first time in the one season, making Trek-Segafredo's team for both the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España.

Prior to joining Trek-Segafredo, Zoidl won the Tour of Austria and is aiming to repeat his win in 2017 along with helping the Felbermayr - Simplon Wels team further develop.

The 28-year-old rode with the Felbermayr - Simplon Wels team, which was known as RC Arbö Wels Gourmetfein from 2008 through to 2013.

Lampre-Merida with Cimolai and Ferrari for round two of the Champions League

Italian duo Davide Cimolai and Roberto Ferrari will again team up for Lampre-Merida at the Champions League this coming weekend in London after racing round 1 in Manchester.

Cimolai and Ferrari placed 12th on the opening weekend of the Champions League and will be aiming to improve on that performance over the two days of racing. Lampre-Merida are one of seven WorldTour teams fielding two-man squads in the Champions League.

JLT-Condor upset the field to win the first round and will go onto London looking to continue atop the rankings.

Giant-Alpecin neo-pro Sam Oomen aiming to continue development in 2017

Sam Oomen enjoyed a successful debut season with Giant-Alpecin, finishing third at the Critérium International, and overall Tour de l'Ain victory his stand out results. In 2017, the 21-year-old is looking to continue his steady progression as he told Cycling.be.

"The steps I have taken at Rabobank and in my first year at Giant-Alpecin are not easy. I cannot continue to take giant step towards the top and it is increasingly difficult to deliver. I hope to be back stronger in 2017," said the U23 Paris-Tours Espoirs winner.

Having made his debut at the hilly monuments Il Lombardia and Liège - Bastogne - Liège in 2016, Oomen is aiming to make his mark at both races.

"I would be very happy if I really could be there at the very end in at least one big one-day race in 2017," he said.

Cycling Academy announce Kjell Carlström as head director sportif

Newly promoted to Pro-Continental status, the Israeli Cycling Academy Team have confirmed former professional, and IAM Cycling director sportif Kjell Carlström is joining its set up from 2017. The 40-year-old rode with Liquigas and Team Sky during his career before taking up his DS role with IAM Cycling from 2013 and brings considerable experience to the team.

"I am aware of the enormous responsibility, but excited to get the chance. The main reason I was attracted to the job is the goal Israel Cycling Academy has set for its future: To help the riders and the team to reach the biggest stage races, such as the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France, for the first time. When achieved it will be sports history, as an Israeli team and Israeli riders have never done it before. So it's a great motivation to us all," he said.

"For me, the most important thing is that we will ride as a team. That's why the teams' decision that all the riders will stay in Girona between races is so crucial. I expect my riders to be 100 percent prepared, just as I expect it from myself. The smallest of details might make the difference," he added.

For the new season, the have announced the signings of Zak Dempster (Bora-Argon 18), Tyler Williams (Axeon), Hamish Schreurs (Klein Constaina), Dennis van Winden (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Krists Neilands (Axeon Hagens Berman). Further announcements are expected in the coming weeks.