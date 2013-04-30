Trending

Retro Gallery: 25 years since the 1988 Giro d’Italia

Giro countdown: 4 days until Naples

Image 1 of 35

Andy Hampsten savours victory in the 1988 Giro d'Italia

Andy Hampsten savours victory in the 1988 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 35

A relaxed Andy Hampsten at the team presentation in Urbino

A relaxed Andy Hampsten at the team presentation in Urbino
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 35

Massimo Podenzana in his striking Atala kit

Massimo Podenzana in his striking Atala kit
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 35

The view from a team car as riders fight the snow and ice

The view from a team car as riders fight the snow and ice
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 35

Jean-François Bernard climbs the Gavia

Jean-François Bernard climbs the Gavia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 35

Johan Van der Sar is helped after the finish in Bormio

Johan Van der Sar is helped after the finish in Bormio
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 35

Orlando Maini in pain after surviving over the Gavia in the snow

Orlando Maini in pain after surviving over the Gavia in the snow
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 35

Andy Hampsten in pink at the end of stage 19

Andy Hampsten in pink at the end of stage 19
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 35

Marc Madiot was French national champion in 1988

Marc Madiot was French national champion in 1988
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 35

Mad Tuscan sprinter Alessio Di Basco

Mad Tuscan sprinter Alessio Di Basco
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 35

Johan Van der Velde on the podium

Johan Van der Velde on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 35

A young Tony Rominger

A young Tony Rominger
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 35

Giuseppe Saronni (Del Tongo)

Giuseppe Saronni (Del Tongo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 35

Johan Van der Velde

Johan Van der Velde
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 35

Rolf Sorensen prepares for the final time trial

Rolf Sorensen prepares for the final time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 35

Roberto Visentini (Carrera Jeans)

Roberto Visentini (Carrera Jeans)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 35

Andy Hampsten is hailed as the winner of the 1988 Giro d'Italia

Andy Hampsten is hailed as the winner of the 1988 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 35

Urs Zimmerman finished third overall in 1988

Urs Zimmerman finished third overall in 1988
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 35

Italian sprinter Paolo Rosola won stage 10

Italian sprinter Paolo Rosola won stage 10
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 35

Podenzana in pink

Podenzana in pink
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 35

Podenzana and Hampsten on the podium after the American wins stage 12 to Selvino

Podenzana and Hampsten on the podium after the American wins stage 12 to Selvino
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 35

Franco Chioccioli fights to keep his pink jersey in the snow of the Passo Gavia

Franco Chioccioli fights to keep his pink jersey in the snow of the Passo Gavia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 35

The riders and the crowd in the snow on the Gavia

The riders and the crowd in the snow on the Gavia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 35

Urs Freuler on the Gavia

Urs Freuler on the Gavia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 35

Andy Hampsten climbs the Gavia in the snow

Andy Hampsten climbs the Gavia in the snow
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 35

Andy Hampsten ready for the final time trial stage

Andy Hampsten ready for the final time trial stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 35

Greg LeMond and Gianni Bugno

Greg LeMond and Gianni Bugno
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 35

Erik Breukink finishes a stage

Erik Breukink finishes a stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 35

Erik Breukink (Panasonic)

Erik Breukink (Panasonic)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 35

Poland's Lech Piasecki won the final time trial

Poland's Lech Piasecki won the final time trial
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 35

A young looking Raul Alcala

A young looking Raul Alcala
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 35

Jean0François Bernard in pink

Jean0François Bernard in pink
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 35

Riders await the start of a stage

Riders await the start of a stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 35

Stefano Allocchio: he now works for race organiser RCS Sport

Stefano Allocchio: he now works for race organiser RCS Sport
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 35

Massimo Podenzana wins in Rodi Garganico

Massimo Podenzana wins in Rodi Garganico
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

It is 25 years since the 1988 edition of the Giro d'Italia, widely considered one of the most dramatic and iconic editions of the race thanks to the stage over the Passo Gavia and victory by Andy Hampsten - the first and only American rider to win the Giro d'Italia.

Related Articles

Giro d’Italia 2013: 10 Day Countdown starts here

Giro d'Italia 2013: The race preview

Giro d'Italia 2013: A gallery of historic pink jerseys

Giro d'Italia 2013: The main contenders

Giro d'Italia past winners

This year's race returns to the Gavia on stage 19 – a short but intense day in the saddle that also includes the Passo dello Stelvio and the climb up to the finish at Val Martello, all in just 139km of racing.

Hampsten won the 1988 Giro d'Italia ahead of Erik Breukink and Urs Zimmerman. Hampsten took the maglia rosa from Italy's Franco Chioccioli, after he struggled in the cold of the Gavia and lost any chance of success.

Other pink jersey wearers in 1988 included prologue winner Jean-François Bernard, while Johan van der Velde won the points jersey.

This gallery of images includes shots of Italian sprinters Paolo Rosola and Alessio Di Basco, Tony Rominger, Greg LeMond and Gianni Bugno, Raul Alcala and Urs Freuler.