Retro Gallery: 25 years since the 1988 Giro d’Italia

It is 25 years since the 1988 edition of the Giro d'Italia, widely considered one of the most dramatic and iconic editions of the race thanks to the stage over the Passo Gavia and victory by Andy Hampsten - the first and only American rider to win the Giro d'Italia.

This year's race returns to the Gavia on stage 19 – a short but intense day in the saddle that also includes the Passo dello Stelvio and the climb up to the finish at Val Martello, all in just 139km of racing.

Hampsten won the 1988 Giro d'Italia ahead of Erik Breukink and Urs Zimmerman. Hampsten took the maglia rosa from Italy's Franco Chioccioli, after he struggled in the cold of the Gavia and lost any chance of success.





Other pink jersey wearers in 1988 included prologue winner Jean-François Bernard, while Johan van der Velde won the points jersey.

This gallery of images includes shots of Italian sprinters Paolo Rosola and Alessio Di Basco, Tony Rominger, Greg LeMond and Gianni Bugno, Raul Alcala and Urs Freuler.