Giro d'Italia 2013: A gallery of historic pink jerseys

Image 1 of 29 The late Fiorenzo Magni's pink jersey from 1951 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 2 of 29 The legendary Gino Bartali in the pink jersey during the 1937 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 3 of 29 Fausto Coppi admires Giuseppe Minardi's pink jersey in 1954 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 4 of 29 Giovanni Pettinati's pink jersey from 1958 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 5 of 29 Giuseppe Saronni's pink jersey from 1985 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 6 of 29 Giovanni Valetti's pink jersey from 1939 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 7 of 29 Adolfo Loeni's widow shows his prized pink jersey (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 8 of 29 Massimo Podenzana's pink jersey from 1988 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 9 of 29 Each pikn jersey is pramed for posterity (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 10 of 29 A wall of pink jerseys (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 11 of 29 Pink jerseys on display at the Ghisallo museum (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 12 of 29 Giuseppe Minardi's pink jersey from 1954 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 13 of 29 Bruno Mealli's pink jersey from 1965 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 14 of 29 Indurain's pink jersey from 1992 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 15 of 29 Evgeni Berzin shows the pink skinsuit he wore during the 1994 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 16 of 29 Bruno Mealli's pink jersey from 1965 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 17 of 29 ADolfo Leoni in the pink jersey during the 1949 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 18 of 29 Fiorenzi Magni in actionwhile wearing the pink jersey (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 19 of 29 Ercole Baldini in pink in 1958 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 20 of 29 Jacques Anquetil in pink in 1960 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 21 of 29 Gosta Petterson in 1971 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 22 of 29 Franco Chioccoli wins in Aprica wearing the pink jersey at the 1991 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 23 of 29 Miguel Indurain at the 1992 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 24 of 29 Giovanni Pettinati's pink jersey from 1958 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 25 of 29 Giovanni Valetti's pink jersey from 1939 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 26 of 29 Giovanni Visconti autographs his pink jersey (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 27 of 29 Adolfo Leoni's pink jersey from 1949 (Image credit: Museo Ghisallo/Federico Meda) Image 28 of 29 Designer Paul Smith and Gazzetta dello Sport's Andre Monti present the Giro's new maglia rosa. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 29 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) in Milan having secured the Giro d'Italia, the first man from Canada to do so (Image credit: AFP)

The pink jersey or maglia rosa as it known in Italian, is the race leader's jersey at the Giro d'Italia.

Since its introduction in 1931 it has become iconic, symbolizing the emotions, passion and style of Italian cycling.

This year's pink jersey has been designed by British fashion designer Paul Smith and is made from lightweight lycra by Santini. In the past the jersey was from wool or acrylic fibre with a collar and even front facing pockets.

Federico Meda and his father Sergio – the former press officer of the Giro d'Italia, have worked with the Ghisallo Cycling museum to carefully build a collection of authentic pink jerseys worn by riders in the race. Their goal is to gather at least one pink jersey from each edition of the race, from 1931 to today. They already have over 50 jerseys, with many on display at the Ghisallo cycling museum, overlooking Lake Como, north of Milan.

Giro d'Italia race organiser RCS Sport has helped the Ghisallo project, promising to donate 500 Euro for every pink jersey that is added to the collection and formally identified.

This photo gallery includes images of the riders and family members with their pink jerseys and stunning images of many of the riders in action while wearing the same pink jersey they have donated to the Ghisallo collection.

It is a fitting tribute to the maglia rosa as the days count down to the start of this year's Giro d'Italia, where yet another maglia rosa will be worn during each stage of the race.