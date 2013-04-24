Giro d’Italia 2013: 10 Day Countdown starts here

Image 1 of 5 A historic day for Canada as Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) has won the 2012 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 5 The 2013 Giro d'Italia Guide Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) bloomed with the switch from his Italian team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Sirotti)

There are just 10 days until the start of the first Grand Tour of the season, the 2013 Giro d’Italia. It’s a race at the very heart of cycling’s rich history and has provided many of the sport’s most electrify and dramatic events.

Over the next 10 days Cyclingnews will countdown to the 2013 Giro d’Italia with up to the minute news, race and stage previews, exclusive interviews, pre-race analysis and press conference coverage.

This year, Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins has centred his season on capturing the maglia rosa but he won’t have it all his own way. Italy expects and Vincenzo Nibali will lead a powerful Astana team to the start line in Naples on May 4. It’s certainly not a two man race. Defending champion Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) returns and with Robert Gesink (Blanco), Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel), Cadel Evans (Team BMC) and Michele Scarponi (Lampre Merida) all vying for glory, the 2013 edition promises to be one of the most enthralling yet.

To kick off our countdown here’s a race preview looking at the race route and the riders competing this year.



