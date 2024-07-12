'Respecting the mountains' objective for Longo Borghini on Giro d’Italia Women queen stage

Second-placed Kopecky downplaying expectations ahead of decisive contest to Blockhaus

CHIETI ITALY JULY 12 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl Trek Pink Leader Jersey competes during the 35th Giro dItalia Women 2024 Stage 6 a 159km stage from San Benedetto del Tronto to Chieti 330m UCIWWT on July 12 2024 in San Benedetto del Chieti Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) has been in the maglia rosa of the Giro d'Italia Women since winning the time trial on the opening day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia Women saw a breakaway fight for the victory while the GC favourites finished in the next group down the road, maglia rosa Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) sprinting to fourth on the stage. 

Friday's stage in Chieti was won by Liane Lippert (Movistar Team), ahead of Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) and Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ).

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.