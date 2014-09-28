Report: Berhane signs for MTN-Qhubeka

Image 1 of 4 Natnael Berhane (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Biondi/Bettiniphoto) Image 2 of 4 Natnael Berhane won the 2014 Tropicale Amissa Bongo. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Natnael Berhane and Yannick Martinez (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Natnael Berhane (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Natnael Berhane will become the next signing for African pro-Continental team MTN-Qhubeka according to a report from French newspaper L'Equipe. Berhane will join the team on a one-year contract where the Eritrean will link up with compatriots Merhawi Kudus and Daniel Teklehaimanot.

The 23-year-old has spent the 2013 and 2014 seasons riding for Europcar with his biggest result being overall victory at the 2013 Tour of Turkey - the first win by sub-Saharan African at UCI HC event.

This year Berhane won the La Tropicale Amissa Bongo overall in January, which was first by an African, and he also won the Eritrean national time trial title in May.

Having made his grand tour debut at the Vuelta a España, Berhane will also make a first appearance at the elite men's World Championships road race this Sunday in Ponferrada, Spain.