Report: Basso signs two-year deal with Tinkoff-Saxo

Ivan Basso (Cannondale) had another chance to practice his english. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Ivan Basso is reportedly the latest Cannondale rider to have signed for a new team according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. In an interview with the Italian newspaper, Basso confirmed the rumours that will ride for a new team in 2015.

"Yes, I have signed a two year deal with Tinkoff -Saxo," the two-time winner of the Giro d'Italia said. "I am impressed by the project of Oleg Tinkov. It is the best team in the world.

"I [will] start from scratch with the determination and the desire of a new professional, but with the head and the experience of a veteran."

The 36-year-old will reunite with Bjarne Riis who he rode for during his stint with CSC between 2004 and 2006.

Basso is likely to become a super domestique for Alberto Contador and joins Cannondale teammate Peter Sagan in making to the move away from Cannondale.