Renshaw quits Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 4 Stage 4 winner Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) is chasing sprint victory. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 4 Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) outsprinted Matt Goss (GreenEdge) by the narrowest of margins to win stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Rabobank recruit Mark Renshaw looking relaxed (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Mark Renshaw has joined the list of sprinters leaving the Giro d'Italia. The Rabobank rider, who has not finished higher than third in the race, will now prepare for the Tour de France.

Renshaw's highest finish came in Friday's thirteenth stage, where he finished third behind winner Mark Cavendish (Sky). “My third place on Friday has given me confidence for the future," he said.

The Australian successfully set up sprints for Cavendish during the three years they were together at HTC, but they parted ways this year after the American team folded. Renshaw has struggled to establish himself in the sprint elite this season, with only one stage win at the Presidential Tour of Turkey.

"I've finished a busy schedule this year, but my biggest goal is still to come and that is the Tour," he said, according to sporza.be. "I am satisfied with my performance here at the Giro.”

He is now looking to the Tour, where, he said, the sprints are different than in the Giro. “In the Tour, the speed for the sprint is much higher speed. If you can get a good position, then it is easier to hold onto. That suits me better."

Another former HTC teammate, Matt Goss, has also stepped out of the Giro. The Orica-GreenEdge sprinter won the third stage and finished second twice behind Cavendish. Cavendish, who has won three stages and leads the points ranking, has said he will try to stay in the race until the finish in Milan in eight days.