Renshaw earns another victory for Blanco

Image 1 of 5 Mark Renshaw (Blanco) (Image credit: Ruta de Sol a Sol) Image 2 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) had too much for Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Mark Renshaw (Blanco Pro Cycling). (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Mark Renshaw (Blanco) had to settle for third on day one of the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Wilco Kelderman, Robert Gesink and Mark Renshaw sport the new Blanco jersey. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 5 Mark Renshaw (Blanco) celebrates as he crosses the line to win Clásica de Almería 2013 (Image credit: Clásica de Almería)

Mark Renshaw (Blanco Pro Cycling) has claimed his first victory of the 2013 season, 10 months and one day shy of his last stage win. The Australian took out the Clásica de Almería in Spain, ahead of Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Team Argos-Shimano) and Francesco Lasca (Caja Rural).

It was at last year's Tour of Turkey that Renshaw earned his first win since transitioning from Mark Cavendish's lead-out man, signing with Rabobank in what proved to be a frustrating season. He went on to earn eight podium placings but admitted to Cyclingnews earlier this year that 2012 did not live up to his expectations.

Renshaw however was full of praise for his teammates following the win on Sunday.

"Today was again a collective victory," the 30-year-old said, the team's eighth victory for the season.

"During the team meeting we agreed to try and keep it together for a sprint. The whole day I had Juan Manuel Garate and David Tanner who protected me. On the climbs were always Robert Gesink, Bauke Mollema, Wilco Kelderman and Laurens ten Dam, who ensured that there were no attacks off the front of the group. Stef Clement responded constantly to escapes. It was impressive to get help from these men."

Sunday's win capped off a successful weekend for Blanco, with Mollema claiming second place in Saturday's Vuelta a Murcia behind Daniel Navarro (Cofidis).