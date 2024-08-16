Remco Evenepoel returns as double Olympic champion at Tour of Britain

By
published

Julian Alaphilippe confirmed for Soudal-QuickStep team

Remco Evenepoel survived a later puncture to win gold in the road race at the Paris Olympic Games
Remco Evenepoel survived a late puncture to win gold in the road race at the Paris Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images)

After winning historic double gold medals in the Paris Olympic Games road events, Remco Evenepoel returns to action at the Tour of Britain, race organisers confirmed on Friday. Evenepoel will be joined by Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe in the Soudal-QuickStep line-up for the race.

The Tour of Britain begins on September 3 in Kelso and is six stages long, ending on Sunday, September 8 in Felixstowe.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.