Remco Evenepoel adds Tour de Romandie to comeback race schedule

By published

Swiss stage race offers week of racing after the Ardennes Classics

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep)
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep)

Remco Evenepoel is expected to ride the Tour de Romandie in late April as a key step in his comeback from serious injury. 

The Soudal-QuickStep team leader has made a gradual return to training in recent weeks after he suffered a fractured rib, shoulder blade and hand when he was doored by a postal worker's vehicle in early December. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

