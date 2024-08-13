Remco Evenepoel moves from Olympic success to focus on World Championships and Il Lombardia

By
published

'I’ve been able to tick off every goal I had' Belgian says before returning to training

Remco Evenepoel shows off his two Paris Olympic gold medals
Remco Evenepoel shows off his two Paris Olympic gold medals

Remco Evenepoel celebrated his Olympic Games success in Brussels on Monday but is now back in training for the UCI Road World Championships and Il Lombardi, his summer of success motivating him for 2025 and beyond. 

Evenepoel escaped to Greece for a short holiday after winning the Olympic road race but returned to Belgium for his fan ride on Saturday and then a celebration in the Brussels Grote Markt square, with other Belgian medal winners. 

Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.