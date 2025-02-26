Remco Evenepoel makes surprise appearance on Soudal-QuickStep's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad recon ride

By
published

'The desire is great, but at the moment not much is possible' says Olympic champion before long ride in the Flemish hills

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep)
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) (Image credit: Will Palmer/SWpix)

Remco Evenepoel joined his Soudal-QuickStep teammates for their Omloop Het Nieuwsblad reconnaissance ride on Wednesday as he continues his recovery and base training after his collision with a postal van and complex shoulder injury.

Evenepoel turned up in Kruisem in western Flanders and was given a warm welcome by his teammates on the Soudal-QuickStep team bus. He then rode with them as they studied the key cobbled sectors and Flemish climbs to the east of Oudenaarde. Evenepoel rode his gold bike and wore a gold helmet in recognition of his double Olympic victory in Paris last year. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Christian Scaroni is XDS Astana&#039;s top points scorer over the first two months of 2025, show here winning stage 1 win at Tour des Alpes Maritimes et du Var

XDS Astana make big early gains in relegation battle, climb to second in UCI rankings
Team Bahrain Victorious competes in the team time trial at stage 1 at 2023 Vuelta a España

2026 Tour de France to start with team time trial in Barcelona
LEGNANO, ITALY - OCTOBER 07: (L-R) Brady Gilmore of Australia and Team Israel-Premier Tech, Clement Champoussin of France and Team Arkea-B&amp;B Hotels and Simone Consonni of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek compete during the 105th Coppa Bernocchi 2024 a 174.34km one day race from Legnano to Legnano on October 07, 2024 in Legnano, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Tour du Rwanda: Brady Gilmore takes second sprint win with stage 3 victory
See more latest