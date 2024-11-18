Remco Evenepoel heads to Specialized HQ as preparation continues for 2025

By
published

Double Olympic champion back training after wisdom teeth removal

Evenepoel finished second at Il Lombardia in his final race of the 2024 season
Evenepoel finished second at Il Lombardia in his final race of the 2024 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following a short delay to have his wisdom teeth removed, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is back in training and ramping up for the 2025 road season. 

The double Olympic champion is now at the Specialized headquarters in Morgan Hill, USA, which Soudal-QuickStep confirmed to Cyclingnews was for pre-season testing and time in the wind tunnel. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.