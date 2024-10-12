'Second to Tadej is still a result' - A tearful Remco Evenepoel ends 2024 with gutsy ride at Il Lombardia

Soudal-QuickStep leader emotional after long, hard but successful season

Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogacar on the podium at Il Lombardia 2024
Remco Evenepoel and Tadej Pogacar on the podium at Il Lombardia 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) was in tears after he crossed the finish line of Il Lombardia in Como, the emotions of a long, hard but hugely satisfying season coming out after a hug from his partner Oumi, who made a surprise trip to Italy to see him.

The Belgian finished a distant second to Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) but was the best of the rest. He was unable to go with Pogačar when he attacked on the Colmo di Sormano but paced his effort and then distanced Enric Mas (Movistar) and Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto-Dstny) before riding his own race to the finish.

Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.