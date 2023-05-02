Inside Specialized HQ: See the wind tunnel, prototyping, museum and more

The two Joshes - Croxton and Ross - from the Cyclingnews tech team were on the ground in Monterey, California recently, heading to Sea Otter Classic to bring you all the latest tech from cycling's biggest outdoor trade show. While Josh Ross was riding a 200-mile day on his way to the area. I had an easier day and took the short drive up to Morgan Hill, home of Specialized for a peek inside, where the company founder Mike Sinyard was on hand to greet us.

The brand's global headquarters is dubbed by many as one of the coolest offices in the bike industry, and we can see why. There's a games room with pool and foosball tables, there's a bike shop, and the corridors are covered in hanging bike racks full of employees' bikes. There's even a locker room that I'd guess is bigger than the average British home, complete with Tarmac SL5 towel racks, of course. One employee even told us that between around 12 and 2 pm, there's an "expectation" that employees will probably be away from their desks and out for a ride.

There are exciting things for bike nerds to see at every turn: the walls of the maze-like building are peppered with memorabilia of the brand's past successes, there's a museum full of iconic bikes that have shaped the brand's history, a mezzanine dedicated to wild prototype bikes, and an in-house prototyping facility - The Machineshop - dedicated to turning the design team's ideas into a working reality.

And that's all before we head over the road to what aero engineer Lionello Bardina described as a "one-stop shop for pro athletes," complete with the brand's own in-house dedicated wind tunnel, complete with Retul bike fit room and metabolic testing equipment.

I took a camera along and snapped away at all the interesting things I could see, and I've shared them all in the gallery below.

Like any good story, we'll start at the beginning... the entrance to Specialized HQ (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Through the double doors and into the foyer, you're met with two Stumpjumpers, one old and one new (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Every good day starts with a good breakfast accompanied by a retro time trial bike... that's how the saying goes, right? (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Die-hard cycling fans would dream to own just one piece of memorabilia such as this. Specialized has them dotted around at almost every turn. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

"Sure they'll run, but we may need to jump start them" - this VW Camper and the Mini below are hidden out back (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Occasionally, Specialized will roll them out - quite literally in this case - for a special event. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

A slightly contrasting image: More top-tier memorabilia - this time a signed World Road Race Championship jersey and Tour de France yellow jersey - sit behind some of the brand's helmets (including everyone's least-favourite TT5 ) and a bodily fluid spill kit. In case anyone throws up after seeing the helmet? I joke, of course. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Pool, foosball, table tennis and more, the Specialized HQ certainly gives off laid-back working environment vibes. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

There's even an in-house Service Course... aka bike shop, complete with stock from Specialized, as well as a few other products such as Look pedals, Cushcore tyre inserts and Muc-Off sealant. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The Machine Shop

The first stop on the tour was the 'Machine Shop', a facility dedicated to prototyping both alloy and carbon fibre products. The former comes through the use of various CNC machines, including three-, five- and seven-axis machines that can create a working prototype in just minutes.

Our hosts in the machine shop, both named Dan, showed off the tools of their trade. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The most advanced of which was this seven-axis CNC machine, which is capable of creating incredibly intricate pieces in a single stage. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This, a fluid damper for a Futureshock headset, is just one of them. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This is another... any guesses what it is? (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It's the 'tendon' from the rear FutureShock on the Diverge STR (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This is the inside of the seven-axis machine, paused for our photo. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

We weren't allowed to know what this component would eventually become. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This is a five-axis machine, and was home to the prototyping of the Tarmac SL7 stem. The difference between three and five axis machines was explained in an interesting way: when creating the stem for the Venge Vias, it was created over 27 different stages. When prototyping the Tarmac SL7 stem with the newer machine, the process was reduced to just two stages, meaning fewer chances for mistakes and a much faster turnaround. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Here are just some of the tools used in one of the five-axis machines. The way the machine automatically switches between bits, each held on a rotating carousel, is a joy to see. You can watch it here (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Moving into the carbon prototyping area, and the first thing that caught our eye was this bike, dubbed the 'F-UCI'. The rear wheel is a 33 inch. The front, we're told, is a standard 700c. It looks miniscule next to the rear. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

These were on the entrance to the carbon fibre room too. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Sheets of prepreg carbon fibre are stored in a massive fridge in the corner of the room. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

A quick lesson in raw carbon fibre sheets used to make bikes: woven carbon fibre can be pulled in any direction and will hold its structure. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Whereas unidirectional carbon fibre, which sees all strands running parallel in the same direction, will break if pulled apart laterally. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Unidirectional carbon can be used to manage ride characteristics when creating a frame. These two sticks look identical, but the top one has its fibres travelling at a 45-degree angle, whereas the fibres in the bottom one are at 0-degrees. The top one can twist easily, but try to bend it end-to-end and it's really stiff. The bottom one is stiff when twisting, but easy to bend. It's this basic principle that allowed brands to create bikes that are laterally stiff but vertically compliant. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

These two boards show off Specialized's 'Rider First Geometry', by showing the carbon fibre sheets used to create two of the same frame in different sizes. The left is a size 49cm, while the right is a 61cm. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

And just because it's cool to see, this is the carbon used to create a single wheel. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It's not all breakfast bars, foosball tables and lunch rides, these folks know their trade. They also draw cats. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This seven-axis 3D scanner is described by its manufacturer as "the all-in-one solution for portable 3D measurement." It's price is around $50,000. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This Gerber table is a cutting machine, like a massive printer that uses blades instead of ink and pre preg carbon fibre instead of paper. It's used for precisely cutting carbon sheets into pre-programmed shapes, like those seen on the wall above. My fiancée has a Cricut machine that does a similar thing with A5 sheets of paper and it fascinates me, so you can imagine my feelings towards this. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This is a mould, made out of plywood, used to create a carbon fibre shape you'll see later on in this gallery. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Here are some of the early prototypes for putting a door inside a down tube, as nowadays found on Stumpjumper, Diverge and more. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It might look messy, but I think it's called 'organised chaos.' (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Blown away... literally

Next on the whistle-stop tour was a walk to the other side of the business park to an all-black building that is home to Specialized's wind tunnel, other athlete services such as a Retul fit room, parts storage, metabolic testing, and unexpectedly, where its custom-design water bottles are made.

I've never described a building as stealthy before, but this black on black design is about as close as you'll get. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Inside, you're met with a fairly industrial looking shell of a building, with a huge honeycomb mesh wall at its centre. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The mesh is one end of the wind tunnel, and is designed to smooth the airflow when sucked through by these six enormous fans. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

...THESE six enormous fans. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Surrounding each fan is four corner pieces, created by Specialized's own engineers in the prototype room using the wooden mould shown earlier. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Here is the first attempt at one of those corner pieces, made to ensure it would fit. It's been signed by hundreds of pro cyclists during their time at the tunnel, including Julian Alaphilippe, and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (pre-name change). (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Stepping upstairs into the control room, you're met with a clinical looking space, with little more than a single computer, three monitors, and a couple of seating areas. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Two of those monitors are positioned for all attendees to see, showing the basic data in real time. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

'Aero is everything' is written on the wall, but the first thing our host Lionello Bardina said upon entering the room is that it's not really accurate anymore, before explaining that he instead seeks to understand the entire picture, including comfort and metabolic stress. The most aero position isn't going to be the one in which a rider can produce the most power, so the aim is to find the fastest balance. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Also in the room is a candidate for Instagram's 'Toolbox Wars' award. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Stepping inside, there's a plate that can rotate to sweep across different yaw angles. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The struts that hold the bike upright are even given a teardrop shape in order to minimise disturbance of air. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

A projection of more data is shone onto the floor in front of the rider. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

High up, this probe keeps track of various things such as air pressure and temperature. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The museum

For visitors, one of the more unique and interesting areas within Specialized's California HQ is the museum that adjoins reception. It is a huge space in which you'll find dozens of Specialized bikes from across all disciplines, as well as a lifesize recreation of the garage where Mike Sinyard first founded the company.

Highlights include early Specialized Allez and Sequoia models, winning bikes ridden by Tom Boonen, Fabian Cancellara, and Peter Sagan, and even original handwritten invoices from Sinyard's early days.

The security guard had a real chip on its shoulder (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This life-size replica of Sinyard's office was tucked away in the corner of the museum, complete with original desk, posters, invoices and some of the original stock. The boxes on the back wall are just an image printed on the wall, but there were boxes of stock to the right. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This shelf isn't a printed image, it's the original shelving and was removed when Sinyard moved house. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It's still stocked with various parts, including Campagnolo hubs, pedals, and derailleurs (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

There are also rolls of rim tape and six-speed Campagnolo-compatible Regina chains (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

There were cassette sprockets too... (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

...as well as tubular tyres. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Sinyard's desk was also recovered, complete with a poster of Campagnolo parts diagrams at the centre. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Two inner tubes sit in their original packaging on the desk. The Turbo name is still in use today, but for tyres. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Also on the desk is an original invoice to Rick's Bike Shop in Reno for a Cinelli TT bike. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This invoice is less clear, but includes gold medals, world records, rainbows, stars, plus what we presume to be wheels and inner tubes. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Moving out of the office and into the rest of the museum, there were dozens of special bikes on show. This one is the Tarmac SL5 that Peter Sagan used to win his first World Championships. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The 'Aero Allez' from 1982 is an early sign of Specialized's commitment to aerodynamics. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

One of the more interesting parts is this aero bottle, a product that in many ways, remains unchanged from this shape and design. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The detail on the Allez stem is also interesting, albeit from an aesthetic perspective more than anything else. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Similar branding is used on the cranks. Interestingly, despite the prevalence of groupsets always including a crank, and the availability of aftermarket options, Specialized has long been making its own, including as recently as the S-Works carbon cranks featuring on the Tarmac SL6. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Above that bike on the wall was this Specialized/DuPont wheel, which was designed using a supercomputer in 1990. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Of course, computers are much more involved in the design process nowadays, as is the wind tunnel, which helped to shape the Shiv TT's design. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This 'Nose Cone' edition of the Shiv was ridden to victory by Cancellara in the 2009 time trial world champs. The UCI then banned it. We wonder, with the recent change to the permitted tube dimensions, if it would now be deemed legal again. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Tucked behind Sinyard's office are a few of his old personal bikes, including this Allez. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

As well as this one, both of which were designed specifically for him, so he could test their performance. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It's not all Specialized bikes, though. This Cinelli Speciale Corsa was one of the most desirable bikes of its era. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This Sequoia was built in 1981. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It was another of Sinyard's personal bikes, built by revered kierin bike maker Yoshi Kono. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Pushing the boundaries of design also come in pushing geometries, as shown by this original Stumpjumper. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Complete with cantilever brakes. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

And Oakley-branded ergo grips. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Specialized began making its own road components, such as hubs, handlebars, stems, chainrings and more, in 1983. It later expanded to mountain biking products in 1987. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This floating gallery of winning bikes is a nod to some of the most successful bikes and riders in the brand's history. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

That first bike on show, the Tarmac SL5 belonded to Classics and time trial specialist, Fabian Cancellara. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Compete with yellow Red levers. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Hidden behind it was the Specialized Roubaix ridden by 'Tornado Tom' Boonen at the 2008 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Complete with now defunct Zerts inserts (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Next to that is the 2003 Allez, ridden by Mario Cipollini (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Complete with this aero-shaped seatpost. Would love to know how many watts this saved. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Next is the S-Works Epic ridden by Christoph Sauser at the 2008 World Mountain Bike Championships (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This one features Specialized's 'Brain' suspension technology (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It also has Magura Marta SL brake levers and SRAM X-0 Gripshift shifters (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

SRAM's X-0 was the top-tier model of its time (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This model saw the shock return to a more conventional place beneath the top tube, as it had previously replaced the non-driveside chain stay (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Sticking with the Epic, this one is the 1993 S-Works Epic (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Complete with eight-speed Grip Shift (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It featured carbon tubes, joined with TIG-welded titanium lugs (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Carbon and titanium connect again at the fork (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

External cabling, of course, and triple chainrings were a thing here too (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This large quick release saddle was also preferred to a fixed bolt (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Ned Overend's 1992 Epic was another relic (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Complete with his Team Cycle World Sugino/Tioga Tension Disc 846 Competition wheel (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Going back a little further, this is the 1985 Team Stumpjumper (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It was ridden by Gavin Chilcott, Laurence Malone, Dave McLaughlin, Alan Ott and Mark Michel. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Under-the-chainstay rim brakes found favour on time trial bikes, but were in use here too. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

For the 2022 Unbound gravel race, Specialized paid homage to the bike with a special-painted retro Diverge (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Two more to show you from the museum: this one the golden Roubaix that Peter Sagan rode to Paris-Roubaix victory in 2018 (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

And finally, the clever heat-affected paint job used by Specialized at the 2016 Rio Olympic, which would switch between a darker orange colour and a bright, almost-luminous yellow. Any guesses whose this bike is? (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It's faded, but just about visible is Gwen Jorgensen, the American triathlete who claimed gold. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Concept bikes

Upstairs from reception is a mezzanine dedicated to the wild bikes created by Specialized's creative designer, Robert Egger. Egger joined the company in 1987 and has remained there ever since, being at the forefront of turning wild ideas into reality ever since.

The first thing to catch our eye was this aero tandem (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This motorbike was also an interesting sight (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

We'd love to take this into the wind tunnel and see how it performs against the latest UCI-legal models (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The entire area between the two wheels is filled in by the frame (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

That outfront handlebar extension looks like it might be the one available as a clip on for the old Venge Vias (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Likewise, we'd love to see how this compares to today's crop of fast bikes (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

With its motorbike-style visor up front (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The seat tube of this is a talking point (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

It's deep, carbon, with a large sprung upper section. We're unsure if this is just aesthetic or functional, but it's probably not the future of FutureShock. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This is dubbed the 'Urban Cowboy'. Hideous isn't it? (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This isn't much better, but at least it looks somewhat rideable (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

At what point do we stop calling them bicycles? (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The wording on the seatstay suggests this S-Works e-bike is powered by Tesla. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

This wouldn't actually look too out of place on the streets of cycling-mad cities like Ghent or Amsterdam. (Image credit: Josh Croxton)