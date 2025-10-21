Remco Evenepoel heads to Germany for first training camp with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Remco Evenepoel in action during his final race for Soudal-QuickStep, Il Lombardia

With the 2025 road racing season having drawn to a close, Remco Evenepoel is embarking on a new era in his career with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, departing Belgium for his first training camp with his new team.

The Belgian completed his final race day with Soudal-QuickStep at Il Lombardia on October 11 and, while the contract with his new team doesn't start until January 1, work with the German team is already getting underway.

Het Laatste Nieuws spotted Evenepoel departing from Zavantem Airport in Belgium on Tuesday morning, where he departed on a plane for Munich ahead of a Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe post-season training camp in Rosenheim in southern Germany.

Evenepoel travelled to Germany with new teammate Gianni Vermeersch, who joins Red Bull from Alpecin-Deceuninck, while QuickStep soigneur David Geeroms and mechanic Dario Kloeck – also on the move to Red Bull – also joined for the trip.

The team camp is expected to be focussed on team-building and introductions, with new directeur sportif Sven Vanthourenhout telling Het Laatste Nieuws that the team will take part in a four-day team-building exercise.

"The idea is for it to be fun, but we'll also be setting up a few appointments for next year," Vanthourenhout said.

The team is also expected to meet and work out rider aims and roles for 2026, with Evenepoel among the team leaders next season alongside Primož Roglič, Florian Lipowitz, Jai Hindley, and Aleksandr Vlasov.