Remco Evenepoel heads to Germany for first training camp with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Belgian joins Gianni Vermeersch and several Soudal-QuickStep staff members for post-season meet with new team

BERGAMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 11: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step competes during the 119th Il Lombardia 2025 a 241km one day race from Como to Bergamo on October 11, 2025 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel in action during his final race for Soudal-QuickStep, Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the 2025 road racing season having drawn to a close, Remco Evenepoel is embarking on a new era in his career with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, departing Belgium for his first training camp with his new team.

The Belgian completed his final race day with Soudal-QuickStep at Il Lombardia on October 11 and, while the contract with his new team doesn't start until January 1, work with the German team is already getting underway.

Evenepoel travelled to Germany with new teammate Gianni Vermeersch, who joins Red Bull from Alpecin-Deceuninck, while QuickStep soigneur David Geeroms and mechanic Dario Kloeck – also on the move to Red Bull – also joined for the trip.

The team is also expected to meet and work out rider aims and roles for 2026, with Evenepoel among the team leaders next season alongside Primož Roglič, Florian Lipowitz, Jai Hindley, and Aleksandr Vlasov.

