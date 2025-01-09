Remco Evenepoel given the green to start rehab and indoor training five weeks after car collision

By
published

'I'm ready mentally to train on the rollers again, it's been too long without riding' says Belgian

Remco Evenepoel&#039;s face on a big screen in front of the audience at the team camp
Remco Evenepoel made a virtual appearance at the Soudal-Quickstep 2025 team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel has been given the green light by doctors to begin his rehabilitation and start indoor training, five weeks after his collision with a vehicle that suddenly opened a door in front of him.

Evenepoel had only just started his winter training on December 3 and so has endured almost ten weeks off the bike.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.