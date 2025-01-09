Remco Evenepoel given the green to start rehab and indoor training five weeks after car collision

Remco Evenepoel has been given the green light by doctors to begin his rehabilitation and start indoor training, five weeks after his collision with a vehicle that suddenly opened a door in front of him.

Evenepoel had only just started his winter training on December 3 and so has endured almost ten weeks off the bike.

He revealed in a video call with the media in Calpe, including Cyclingnews, that he hopes to train seriously outdoors in early February, with the aim to still target the Tour de France in the summer and return to racing in the Ardennes Classics.

"I had a scan today in Herentals and my first physio session, so it means that finally I can start my rehab. From now on, it's day by day, making sure everything heals 100%," Evenepoel said.

Evenepoel revealed he had some nerve damage in his shoulder after his crash, leaving him with little muscle response for some movements. He suffered fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and right hand and admitted that a dislocation of his right clavicle "had caused all surrounding ligaments to be torn."

He faces numerous sessions of rehab, physiotherapy and indoor riding before he gradually returns to outdoor riding and more structured training.

Evenepoel admitted he did not know about Matt Hayman's incredible comeback from a fractured collarbone to win the 2016 Paris-Roubaix. A month of riding indoors will lay the foundations for his 2025 season.

"I'm ready mentally to train on the rollers again, it's been too long without riding," he said.

"I won't do long rides, I don't think my body is ready for that combined with the physio work I also have to do. I'll probably do one or two-hour rides and then physio too. My days will be full.

"I won't push myself all-in, because it could affect the recovery of my shoulder, which is the most important thing. But if the shoulder is not affected, I need to push as much as possible to catch up with everyone else in the bunch."

The Tour de France starts on July 5. Evenepoel believes he has enough time to get back to his best.

"I'm lucky that this injury came in December and I hope it doesn't happen again. My Spring Classics campaign won't be packed because I want to be 200% for the Tour de France," he said.

"My Tour de France preparation is going to be a copy and paste of last year, which means long altitude camps, the Dauphine and the Belgian national championships beforehand.

"If everything goes well from now on, I have few doubts that I'll be in good shape for the Tour. I have about seven months and that is enough to be ready."