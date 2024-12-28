‘I only have one idea in mind: to be at the start of De Brabantse Pijl’ - Remco Evenepoel

By
published

Double Olympic champion hoping to get back to training in early February

Soudal Quick-Step team&#039;s Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel looks on at the podium area after placing second in the 118th edition of the Giro di Lombardia (Tour of Lombardy), a 252km cycling race from Bergamo to Como on October 12, 2024. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel has set April 18, 2025, as his return to racing at De Brabantse Pijl after suffering multiple fractures in a training crash earlier this month.  The double Olympic champion plans to start all four Ardennes Classics - Amstel Gold on April 20, Flèche Wallonne on April 23, and concluding with Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 27.

The Belgian fractured a rib, shoulder blade and right hand after crashing into the door of a Bpost postal vehicle that opened in front of him on December 3.  He swiftly underwent surgery after the incident, followed by two weeks of rest, according to his Soudal-QuickStep team.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 