Relegation Watch: Primož Roglič's Vuelta victory gives Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe wings in UCI rankings

Astana's worries continue along with Arkéa-B&B Hotels and Cofidis

ALTO DE MONCALVILLO SPAIN SEPTEMBER 06 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull Bora hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner taking the lead of the race during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 19 a 1735km stage from Logrono to Alto de Moncalvillo 1490m UCIWT on September 06 2024 in Alto de Moncalvillo Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Primoz Roglic moved his team up the UCI rankings with his win in the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
While Tadej Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates continue to dominate the UCI World Rankings for individual riders and teams, respectively, the period of the Vuelta a España has caused some significant shifts in the teams below them.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, the fifth-best team in the last three-year WorldTour relegation rankings (2020-2022) suffered last year and ended the season ranked only 10th. Before the Vuelta, they were in 7th but, thanks to Primož Roglič's overall victory they leapfrogged ahead of Ineos Grenadiers, Soudal-Quickstep and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale into 4th.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Current Rank (Δ 2023)Team2024 Points
1UAE Team Emirates31372.27
2Team Visma-Lease a Bike18208.98
3 (+3)Lidl-Trek15295
4 (+6)Bora-Hansgrohe14987
5 (-2)Soudal Quick-Step14765.97
6 (-2)Ineos Grenadiers14481.3
7 (+11)Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Team13972.98
8Alpecin-Deceuninck12713
9Lotto Dstny10578.29
10 (-3)Groupama-FDJ10490
11 (+5)Israel-Premier Tech10257
12 (-1)EF Education-Easypost9653.45
13 (-1)Movistar Team9084.71
14 (-1)Team Jayco AlUla8660.26
15 (+2)Team DSM-Firmenich Postnl8311.3
16 (+5)Uno-X Mobility8062
17 (-11)Bahrain Victorious8046.74
18 (-4)Intermarché-Wanty7927
19Arkea-B&B Hotels7736
20 (-5)Cofidis6250.55
21 (-1)Astana Qazaqstan Team5475.14
22 (+3)Tudor Pro Cycling Team4547
23 (-1)Totalenergies3748

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.