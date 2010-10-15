Reimer completes Skil-Shimano roster

Martin Reimer (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: www.allaboutcycling.de)

German Martin Reimer has been named as the final recruit to the Skil-Shimano team for the 2011 season. The 23-year-old made his professional debut with the Cervélo TestTeam last year.

A fast finisher, Reimer turned heads when he won the German national road title in 2009 and placed third overall in the Tour of Britain.

The fifth German on the squad, Reimer will join compatriots Johannes Fröhlinger, Roger Kluge, Marcel Kittel and Simon Geschke on the team.

"We have a lot of confidence in the team for next season," said manager Iwan Spekenbrink. "I can certainly say that on paper this is the strongest squad we’ve ever had. We have invested in promising international talents by signing the German Marcel Kittel, the Frenchmen Thomas Bonnin and Thomas Damuseau, and the Dutchman Ronan van Zandbeek, and the team has also been strengthened with Johannes Fröhlinger, Roger Kluge and our latest two signings Sprick and Reimer.

"Lastly, we have extended the contracts of riders that have broken through, like Tom Veelers, Mitchell Docker and Alexandre Geniez, and of established riders in the team. In doing so, our main concern has been whether riders can improve in our team and whether they fit into our philosophy."

The 2011 Skil-Shimano Team

Tom Veelers, Koen de Kort, Albert Timmer, Roy Curvers, Robin Chaigneau, Kenny van Hummel (Netherlands), Thierry Hupond, Alexandre Geniez, Yann Huguet (France), Simon Geschke (Germany), Feng Han, Cheng Ji (China), Bert De Backer (Belgium), Mitchell Docker (Australia), Yukihiro Doi (Japan).

New riders: Thomas Damuseau, Thomas Bonnin, Matthieu Sprick (France), Johannes Fröhlinger, Roger Kluge, Marcel Kittel, Martin Reimer (Germany), Ronan van Zandbeek (Netherlands).