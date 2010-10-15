Reimer completes Skil-Shimano roster
23 riders for Dutch team in 2011 season
German Martin Reimer has been named as the final recruit to the Skil-Shimano team for the 2011 season. The 23-year-old made his professional debut with the Cervélo TestTeam last year.
Related Articles
Docker amongst contract renewals at Skil-Shimano
The Cyclingnews guide to rider transfers 2010-2011
Skil-Shimano to remain as Pro Continental in 2011
Fröhlinger signs for Skil-Shimano
Van Hummel to stay with Skil-Shimano in 2011
Skil-Shimano releases four riders
Skil-Shimano frees Houanard, reels in Sprick
A fast finisher, Reimer turned heads when he won the German national road title in 2009 and placed third overall in the Tour of Britain.
The fifth German on the squad, Reimer will join compatriots Johannes Fröhlinger, Roger Kluge, Marcel Kittel and Simon Geschke on the team.
"We have a lot of confidence in the team for next season," said manager Iwan Spekenbrink. "I can certainly say that on paper this is the strongest squad we’ve ever had. We have invested in promising international talents by signing the German Marcel Kittel, the Frenchmen Thomas Bonnin and Thomas Damuseau, and the Dutchman Ronan van Zandbeek, and the team has also been strengthened with Johannes Fröhlinger, Roger Kluge and our latest two signings Sprick and Reimer.
"Lastly, we have extended the contracts of riders that have broken through, like Tom Veelers, Mitchell Docker and Alexandre Geniez, and of established riders in the team. In doing so, our main concern has been whether riders can improve in our team and whether they fit into our philosophy."
The 2011 Skil-Shimano Team
Tom Veelers, Koen de Kort, Albert Timmer, Roy Curvers, Robin Chaigneau, Kenny van Hummel (Netherlands), Thierry Hupond, Alexandre Geniez, Yann Huguet (France), Simon Geschke (Germany), Feng Han, Cheng Ji (China), Bert De Backer (Belgium), Mitchell Docker (Australia), Yukihiro Doi (Japan).
New riders: Thomas Damuseau, Thomas Bonnin, Matthieu Sprick (France), Johannes Fröhlinger, Roger Kluge, Marcel Kittel, Martin Reimer (Germany), Ronan van Zandbeek (Netherlands).
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy