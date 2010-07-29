Docker amongst contract renewals at Skil-Shimano

Image 1 of 3 Koen de Kort models the new Skil-Shimano kit. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Australian rider Mitchell Docker does a strength effort. (Image credit: Bennie Ceulen) Image 3 of 3 Steve Houanard (Skil-Shimano) appeared deep in thought before the start. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Australia’s Mitchell Docker is amongst three riders to have extended their contracts with Professional Continental team Skil-Shimano, according to the outfit. Docker is currently in his second season with Skil, having joined the team from Australian Continental squad Drapac-Porsche.

Docker has enjoyed a successful season in 2010, having won stages at both the Delta Tour and Route du Sud. The 23-year-old’s contract has been extended by 12 months, through to the end of 2011.

Koen de Kort has also extended his arrangement with the outfit by 12 months. De Kort is also currently in his second year with the squad.

French rider Steve Houanard’s contract has been extended through to the end of 2012. The 24-year-old from Chambéry has made excellent progress over the past 18 months, according to the team.

Houanard has enjoyed top 10 stage finishes at Bayern Rundfahrt and Tour de Luxembourg this season.