Fröhlinger signs for Skil-Shimano

Skil-Shimano have announced the addition of Johannes Fröhlinger to their roster for the 2011 season. The German rider had been strongly linked with a move to Skil-Shimano in recent weeks and he has signed a one-year contract with the Dutch-based team.
25-year-old Fröhlinger turned professional with Gerolsteiner in 2007 before moving on to Milram last season. He is the second rider to move from Milram to Skil-Shimano in recent days, following in the footsteps of his compatriot Roger Kluge. Milram have yet to confirm a sponsor for the 2011, although they have applied for a ProTour licence for next season.
‘We have been monitoring Johannes Fröhlinger for a while now,” said Skil-Shimano general manager Iwan Spekenbrink. “We’ve known him since his time with the espoirs. He is a perfect fit for our team.”
Fröhlinger’s most notable performance in the professional ranks to date was third-place finish on the stage to Andorra-Arcalis in the 2009 Tour de France, while in 2008 he was edged out by Pavel Brutt for a stage win at the Giro d’Italia.
In other transfer news, William Bonnet will switch from BBox-Bouygues Telecom to the La Française des Jeux team for the 2011 season. According to Cyclismactu.net, the Frenchman has agreed on a two-year contract with FDJ.
Bonnet had previously been linked with a move to rejoin his former Credit Agrigole teammate Thor Hushovd at Cervelo TestTeam, but he has instead opted to stay in France with Marc Madiot’s squad. The 28-year-old has enjoyed his best season to date in 2010, winning a stage of Paris-Nice and finishing tenth at the Tour of Flanders.
Under the new transfer rules created by the UCI this year, riders and teams can announces new contracts in a so-called transfer period that runs from August 1 to October 20.
