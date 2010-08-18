Fröhlinger signs for Skil-Shimano

Image 1 of 3 Johannes Frohlinger and Rinaldo Nocentini racing toward the end of stage seven. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 William Bonnet (Bbox Bougyues Telecom) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 William Bonnet (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) earned his first victory of 2010 at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Skil-Shimano have announced the addition of Johannes Fröhlinger to their roster for the 2011 season. The German rider had been strongly linked with a move to Skil-Shimano in recent weeks and he has signed a one-year contract with the Dutch-based team.

25-year-old Fröhlinger turned professional with Gerolsteiner in 2007 before moving on to Milram last season. He is the second rider to move from Milram to Skil-Shimano in recent days, following in the footsteps of his compatriot Roger Kluge. Milram have yet to confirm a sponsor for the 2011, although they have applied for a ProTour licence for next season.

‘We have been monitoring Johannes Fröhlinger for a while now,” said Skil-Shimano general manager Iwan Spekenbrink. “We’ve known him since his time with the espoirs. He is a perfect fit for our team.”

Fröhlinger’s most notable performance in the professional ranks to date was third-place finish on the stage to Andorra-Arcalis in the 2009 Tour de France, while in 2008 he was edged out by Pavel Brutt for a stage win at the Giro d’Italia.

In other transfer news, William Bonnet will switch from BBox-Bouygues Telecom to the La Française des Jeux team for the 2011 season. According to Cyclismactu.net, the Frenchman has agreed on a two-year contract with FDJ.

Bonnet had previously been linked with a move to rejoin his former Credit Agrigole teammate Thor Hushovd at Cervelo TestTeam, but he has instead opted to stay in France with Marc Madiot’s squad. The 28-year-old has enjoyed his best season to date in 2010, winning a stage of Paris-Nice and finishing tenth at the Tour of Flanders.

Under the new transfer rules created by the UCI this year, riders and teams can announces new contracts in a so-called transfer period that runs from August 1 to October 20.