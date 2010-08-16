Kluge signs for Skil-Shimano

Image 1 of 3 Roger Kluge (Milram) (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen) Image 2 of 3 Roger Kluge got his professional career started at Milram. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 3 Roger Kluge and his partner Iljo Keisse soared to the top of the standings after night three. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Skil-Shimano have confirmed the signing of Roger Kluge from Milram for the 2011 season. As reported by Cyclingnews last week, the German had been strongly linked with a move to the team.

Kluge turned professional this season and made an instant impact. The 24-year-old took victory at the Neuseen Classic, 4th overall the Tour of Qatar and 5th at the German championship in June. He also made his Tour de France debut this season, acting as Gerard Ciolek’s lead-out man until a broken hand sustained in a crash forced him to abandon. That injury may well compromise the rest of his season, but Skil-Shimano are pleased to welcome a man that they describe as “a speedy rider who wears the mantle of power sprinter well” for the beginning of next season.

Before his debut season with Milram, Kluge made his name on the track, taking silver in the points race at the Beijing Olympics and gold in the Madison at last year’s European Championships. It is understood that as well as riding on the road for Skil-Shimano, Kluge will work towards participating in the omnium at 2012 Olympics in London.